Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 11, saying the ceasefire process between the United States and Iran should not be allowed to be sabotaged, while the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties and wider regional developments.

Erdoğan said Türkiye and France could benefit from advancing cooperation in all areas, particularly in the defense industry, by making better use of available opportunities in bilateral relations.

On regional tensions, Erdoğan said the process triggered by attacks on Iran had produced negative consequences on a global scale and that diplomacy carried out by Türkiye together with relevant countries had played an effective role in reaching the ceasefire.

He also drew attention to attacks on Lebanon and said no room should be left for moves that could undermine the truce, adding that Türkiye would continue to make constructive contributions.

Erdoğan also said it was important to move to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan without losing momentum.

The leaders further discussed ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz on the basis of international law, developments in Syria, the peace process in the Caucasus and efforts to revive negotiations aimed at lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Ankara has repeatedly stressed in recent days that the ceasefire created only a narrow opening and should not be undermined by provocations or sabotage.

Erdoğan used similar language in his call with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week, saying the two-week window should be used well to secure a lasting peace agreement.