Erdoğan stresses importance of strong navy to protect peace

Erdoğan stresses importance of strong navy to protect peace

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan stresses importance of strong navy to protect peace

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday stressed the need to maintain a "strong and effective navy" to safeguard Türkiye’s peace and security, both within its territorial waters and in far-flung regions.

“We are aware that to live peacefully in our lands, we must have a strong and effective navy both in our Blue Homeland and in distant regions,” said Erdoğan, using a phrase to denote Turkish territorial waters.

Stating that Ankara has done revolutionary work on the defense industry for the last 22 years, during the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s decades in power, he said Türkiye plans to commission two submarines over the next two years, the Hizirreis in 2025 and Muratreis in 2026.

"We will strengthen our navy by commissioning all submarines within the project by 2029," he stressed, speaking in Türkiye’s Aegean coastal city Mugla.

He expressed hope to achieve the 138-year-old dream of building Türkiye's own submarine with the Milden (National Submarine) Project.

In addition to advancing military technology, Erdoğan noted the government’s efforts to restore and preserve historical assets.

“We have completely restored the MV Savarona, which had been neglected for years, and was even used as a casino at one point, remaining faithful to its original form,” he said, referring to a ship first launched in 1931,

“We rescued the Savarona from neglect and returned it to our nation as a piece of history that has witnessed 86 years of our republic.”

Erdoğan also revealed plans for the deployment of indigenous aircraft on Türkiye’s national aircraft carriers.

“Our national and indigenous aircraft such as Hurjet, Kizilelma, TB3, and ANKA3 will protect our rights and interests in overseas impact areas on our national aircraft carrier,” he said.

He announced the construction of the TF-2000 Air Defense Destroyer at Istanbul Shipyard, designed to enhance the country’s air defense capabilities from the sea.

“With the TF-2000 Air Defense Destroyer to be constructed at Istanbul Shipyard, we will provide tiered air defense for our country from the sea,” he explained.

“We will ensure the protection of our critical assets such as TCG Anadolu and the national aircraft carrier against air threats," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP official signals new measures against online games

AKP official signals new measures against online games
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP official signals new measures against online games

    AKP official signals new measures against online games

  2. Bulgaria calls 7th election in less than four years

    Bulgaria calls 7th election in less than four years

  3. Authorities intensify search for missing girl on 6th day

    Authorities intensify search for missing girl on 6th day

  4. Capacity usage declines, business sentiment deteriorates in August

    Capacity usage declines, business sentiment deteriorates in August

  5. German business barometer falls again in August: Survey

    German business barometer falls again in August: Survey
Recommended
AKP official signals new measures against online games

AKP official signals new measures against online games
Authorities intensify search for missing girl on 6th day

Authorities intensify search for missing girl on 6th day
Türkiye arrests accomplice to primary suspect of FETÖ coup attempt

Türkiye arrests accomplice to primary suspect of FETÖ coup attempt
Erdoğan marks Battle of Manzikert anniversary

Erdoğan marks Battle of Manzikert anniversary
Probe launched against CHP deputy for insulting Erdoğan

Probe launched against CHP deputy for insulting Erdoğan
Azerbaijani top diplomat due in Ankara for Caucasus peace talks

Azerbaijani top diplomat due in Ankara for Caucasus peace talks
Minister offers ‘Mengen’ standard for local cuisine

Minister offers ‘Mengen’ standard for local cuisine
WORLD Bulgaria calls 7th election in less than four years

Bulgaria calls 7th election in less than four years

Bulgaria will hold a new snap vote on Oct. 27, its seventh general election in three and a half years, its head of state said on Monday after parties failed to form a government.  
ECONOMY Capacity usage declines, business sentiment deteriorates in August

Capacity usage declines, business sentiment deteriorates in August

Data from the Central Bank have shown that the capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector declined, while the real sector confidence index dropped to its lowest level since December 2022.
SPORTS Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

The Paralympics begin in Paris next week, putting on display the talents of remarkable athletes in a city still riding the wave of the highly successful Olympics.
﻿