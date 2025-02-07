EU was right to suspend sanctions on Syria: Erdoğan tells Macron

EU was right to suspend sanctions on Syria: Erdoğan tells Macron

ANKARA
EU was right to suspend sanctions on Syria: Erdoğan tells Macron

The EU's decision last month to suspend sanctions on Syria was a step in the right direction, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a Friday night phone call, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also highlighted the importance of lifting those sanctions in Syria's new post-Assad era and said Türkiye's support for Syria will continue unabated, the directorate noted, adding that the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

During the call, Erdoğan underlined that boosting dialogue between the two countries will help strengthen bilateral ties, stating that Türkiye and France have the potential for cooperation in many fields, notably in the defense industry.

He added that the current ceasefire between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel should be preserved, and work must start for a lasting solution in the region.

 

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

    Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

  2. Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

    Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

  3. Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

    Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

  4. Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

    Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

  5. Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway

    Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway
Recommended
Turkish defense industry makes technology transfer to Germany

Turkish defense industry makes technology transfer to Germany
Court jails mother in Tekirdağ child abuse case

Court jails mother in Tekirdağ child abuse case
Istanbul’s population surpasses that of 131 countries

Istanbul’s population surpasses that of 131 countries
Türkiye’s prominent online trading platform faces competition probe

Türkiye’s prominent online trading platform faces competition probe
Türkiye launches nationwide low-cost housing campaign

Türkiye launches nationwide low-cost housing campaign
Erdoğan vows to build new Türkiye after 2028 polls

Erdoğan vows to build 'new Türkiye' after 2028 polls
WORLD Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky next week, as Russia said its forces had seized the key mining town of Toretsk in east Ukraine.
ECONOMY Trump says no rush on his controversial Gaza plan

Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in no hurry to advance his shock plan for Gaza, which would see its Palestinian inhabitants moved out and the United States take control.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿