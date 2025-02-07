EU was right to suspend sanctions on Syria: Erdoğan tells Macron

ANKARA

The EU's decision last month to suspend sanctions on Syria was a step in the right direction, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a Friday night phone call, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also highlighted the importance of lifting those sanctions in Syria's new post-Assad era and said Türkiye's support for Syria will continue unabated, the directorate noted, adding that the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

During the call, Erdoğan underlined that boosting dialogue between the two countries will help strengthen bilateral ties, stating that Türkiye and France have the potential for cooperation in many fields, notably in the defense industry.

He added that the current ceasefire between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel should be preserved, and work must start for a lasting solution in the region.