Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday criticized the opposition for failing to address corruption and diploma scandals, accusing them of deceiving the public and avoiding accountability.



During an iftar dinner with former MPs at the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Congress Center, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye is a country that wakes up to new agendas daily, many of which are artificially inflated by the opposition, he said.



The president singled out the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), accusing its leaders of hypocrisy and internal strife. He criticized the CHP for failing to respond to allegations of corruption and diploma fraud, which have been brought to light by judicial authorities.



"They could say, 'This diploma was obtained properly,' or 'There is no corruption or injustice in the municipality,' and discuss these matters through experts. But they don’t do it, they can’t do it. Because they know these allegations are true," Erdoğan stated.



He further accused Republican People's Party (CHP) officials of celebrating behind closed doors after eliminating their rivals, rather than addressing the nation’s pressing issues. "We, as a party and as individuals, have no time to waste on the opposition’s theatrics. We are focused on our work and our goals," he added.



Erdoğan also condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Gaza and reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering support for Palestinians.



"Those who murder children, emboldened by the powers they rely on, will ultimately drown in the innocent blood they have shed," Erdoğan said.



He noted that more than 500 Palestinians have been killed in the latest wave of attacks, stressing that "those who remain silent in the face of these massacres and fail to prevent these crimes against humanity will eventually be held accountable—both in history and in the conscience of humanity."



Reaffirming Türkiye’s stance, Erdoğan emphasized, "We will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers, remain on the right side of history, and support the oppressed people of Gaza with all our strength."