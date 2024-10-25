Erdoğan says PYD, YPG 'doomed to be left alone'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the United States would eventually abandon support for the PYD and its armed wing, the YPG, following a deadly PKK attack in Ankara that killed five people.

"The Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK, the PYD/YPG, is doomed to be abandoned and left alone. America has carried this terrorist organization in its arms for a while, but when that time is up, it has to leave them alone," Erdoğan told reporters aboard his flight home from Russia on Oct. 24.

Ankara accuses the PYD and YPG of ties to PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

"The efforts of the terrorist organization, which takes advantage of the instability in Syria, to enter the protection of some Western countries are futile. This will not continue forever," Erdoğan said.

"Discussions about the U.S. withdrawal from the region, remember, have been going on for a long time. The fact that the withdrawal will be tactical and not a strategic one has already become clear."

The president criticized the U.S. for leveraging terror groups in the region for its own and Israeli security interests.

"The U.S. provides Israel with tools, equipment, ammunition and all kinds of support in the region. Our eyes and ears are open to all the developments taking place next to our lands and we cannot compromise on these," he said.

"We have to think at any moment that there may be any infiltration movement from Syria or other places. Therefore, we have to take all our security accordingly."

Erdoğan's comments came after a PKK attack targeting the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) near Ankara. The assailants arrived in a commandeered taxi and opened fire, killing four people at the premises

The PKK members were also killed and more than 20 people were injured in the attack.

Erdoğan said the attack is under extensive investigation by Turkish intelligence and security units.

"We will continue our fight against terrorism in a multidimensional manner, using all means at our disposal," he stated.

"We will surely achieve our goal of building a bright, peaceful and secure Türkiye where the dark and bloody shadow of terrorism is completely removed."

The country's defense industry would lead the way, Erdoğan added.

"We will work more and produce more in spite of the traitors," he said. "We will disturb those who are uncomfortable with a Türkiye that grows stronger and stands against injustice with confidence."