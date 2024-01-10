Erdoğan says no place for terror in 'Century of Türkiye'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said "there is no place for terrorism" in Türkiye's second century, pledging to combat illegal organizations.

The president's remarks were made during a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the founding of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in the capital Ankara on Jan. 10.

"Almost every day we receive news of a murderer neutralized hundreds of kilometers away from our borders... The Turkish Republic may leave it for tomorrow, but no one can get away with treason and terrorism," Erdoğan stated.

With a specific focus on the PKK, ISIL and FETÖ, Erdoğan promised to eliminate any illegal group posing a threat to Türkiye. "Let them flee wherever they want. Our state will always be breathing down their necks," he said, underscoring that there is "absolutely no place for terror and terrorists in the Century of Türkiye."

Erdoğan highlighted the nation's commitment to strengthening the personnel capacity of the MİT in the coming period. Türkiye, he added, has revised its threat ranking within the scope of its security concept, now extending its vigilance to crimes such as irregular migration, organized crime and Islamophobia.

The president said Türkiye's firm stance on regional crises, particularly the situation in Gaza, has "irked certain entities, leading to an intensification of espionage activities." He referenced the recent operation resulting in the arrest of 34 suspects, accusing them of working on behalf of the Israeli spy service Mossad.

The suspects were detained in raids in Istanbul and seven other provinces for allegedly planning to carry out activities that included “reconnaissance" and "pursuing, assaulting and kidnapping” foreign nationals living in Türkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in an X post on Jan. 2.

"Our organization, which uncovered Israel's espionage network in our country, has given a very clear answer to those who threaten us," Erdoğan stated. "You still have not recognized [Türkiye], but you are doomed to do so."

Turning to the challenges posed by technology, Erdoğan expressed concern over the "serious weakness" brought about by the widespread use of smartphones and messaging apps. The president suggested that the Turkish state should take action on this issue, drawing parallels with European countries that have implemented restrictions on such applications.

Meanwhile, MİT chief İbrahim Kalın, in his first public address since replacing Hakan Fidan, the current foreign minister, outlined the establishment of an academy within the agency. This initiative aims to "solidify Türkiye's influence in intelligence theory," he said.

Kalın also highlighted the risks associated with emerging technologies, describing artificial intelligence as the "digital atomic bomb of our time." Stressing the need to protect the cyber homeland, he declared, "We believe that a strong and resilient Türkiye is indispensable for regional and world peace."