Erdoğan says his gov't empowers women’s rights

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated his government's commitment to advancing women's rights during an event marking International Women's Day.

"Whoever praises the old Türkiye on women's rights is denigrating your struggle," Erdoğan addressed female participants at Istanbul's Haliç Congress Center on March 8.

The president proclaimed that his administration had championed women's rights across various sectors – including politics, academia, sports and the arts.

"You know best what we have done to strengthen the status of women and support women in business, education and representation," he remarked.

Erdoğan highlighted policies promoting gender equality, citing the constitutional rule granting freedom for headscarves as an example of positive discrimination in favor of women.

During his tenure, he said, the rate of female representation in decision-making mechanisms has increased up to five times.

"We have taken no steps to restrict women's rights. I believe that women will once again reject the politics of fear with the back of their hands," he stated, rejecting notions of regression in women's rights under his administration.

Erdoğan underscored the importance of the family unit in society. "The most important condition of a strong family is a strong woman," he said, criticizing approaches that alienate women from familial roles.

Calling for enhanced female participation in politics, Erdoğan advocated for women to play more active roles across all levels of governance.

''I am a brother of yours who has always supported women's involvement in politics and who has walked the path with women throughout his political life,'' he said.

"Not only March 8, but also the remaining 364 days of the year are and should be women's days."

Erdoğan also criticized international actors for what he perceived as a lack of action against Israel's actions in Palestine, questioning their commitment to women's rights.

"Have you heard them raise their voices for the more than 32,000 innocents in Palestine, most of whom are women and children?" he challenged, contrasting their silence with their criticisms of Türkiye.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to independent diplomatic initiatives, asserting, "We are not hypocrites like them, and God willing, we never will be."