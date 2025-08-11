Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko for the second time in a few days on Aug. 11.

The meeting took place at a guesthouse at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport.

During Sonko’s visit, Türkiye and Senegal signed four agreements on Aug. 7 to boost cooperation in defense, media and education.

Following one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings in Ankara, the two countries held a signing ceremony for the agreements.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Senegalese Armed Forces Minister Birame Diop signed a military financial cooperation deal.

Türkiye's Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Senegal’s African Integration and Foreign Affairs Minister Yassine Fall signed an agreement on co-production and cooperation in film, audiovisual and multimedia.

A memorandum of understanding between Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education and Senegal’s Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry was also signed, covering cooperation for 2025-2028.

In a joint news conference, Erdoğan said the discussions also addressed opportunities in investment, energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries.

At a business forum attended by Sonko, Bolat said Türkiye aims to reach a $1 billion bilateral trade volume with Senegal in the medium term. “Considering the potential of both countries, I believe we can achieve this goal in a very short time,” he said.