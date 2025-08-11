Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul

Erdoğan receives Senegal's Sonko in Istanbul

ANKARA
Erdoğan receives Senegals Sonko in Istanbul

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko for the second time in a few days on Aug. 11.

The meeting took place at a guesthouse at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport.

During Sonko’s visit, Türkiye and Senegal signed four agreements on Aug. 7 to boost cooperation in defense, media and education.

Following one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings in Ankara, the two countries held a signing ceremony for the agreements.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Senegalese Armed Forces Minister Birame Diop signed a military financial cooperation deal.

Türkiye's Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Senegal’s African Integration and Foreign Affairs Minister Yassine Fall signed an agreement on co-production and cooperation in film, audiovisual and multimedia.

A memorandum of understanding between Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education and Senegal’s Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry was also signed, covering cooperation for 2025-2028.

In a joint news conference, Erdoğan said the discussions also addressed opportunities in investment, energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries.

At a business forum attended by Sonko, Bolat said Türkiye aims to reach a $1 billion bilateral trade volume with Senegal in the medium term. “Considering the potential of both countries, I believe we can achieve this goal in a very short time,” he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

    Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

  2. Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

    Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

  3. Japanese students trained at excavations

    Japanese students trained at excavations

  4. Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

    Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

  5. A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand

    A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand
Recommended
Turkish captain recounts 40 hours at sea after boat sinks off Malaysia

Turkish captain recounts 40 hours at sea after boat sinks off Malaysia
Ministry taps Turkish drama fame to promote destinations abroad

Ministry taps Turkish drama fame to promote destinations abroad
Spotify launches probe into Türkiye editors over bribery claims: Report

Spotify launches probe into Türkiye editors over bribery claims: Report
Submerged minaret in Samsun emerges as hub for water sports

Submerged minaret in Samsun emerges as hub for water sports
HAVELSAN delivers 60th data distribution system to Turkish Navy

HAVELSAN delivers 60th data distribution system to Turkish Navy
Türkiye, Georgia to work shoulder to shoulder for regional cooperation, peace: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Georgia to work 'shoulder to shoulder' for regional cooperation, peace: Erdoğan
Türkiye unveils mandatory school uniform rules

Türkiye unveils mandatory school uniform rules
WORLD US summit in Alaska a personal victory for Putin, Zelensky says

US summit in Alaska a 'personal victory' for Putin, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had scored a "personal victory" by getting invited to talks with Donald Trump on U.S. soil, and that the meeting further delayed sanctions on Moscow.

ECONOMY Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt

Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt

Iraq and Syria on Tuesday discussed reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline between the two countries, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿