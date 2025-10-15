Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit declaration of intent on Gaza signed this week.

Speaking at a press briefing following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan said: “We will fully support the [Sharm el-Sheikh] declaration through the end, and I believe the United States, Egypt, and Qatar will adopt a similar position.”

The remarks follow the summit on Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders, including Erdoğan, to sign a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal that ended the war.

Erdoğan, Trump, Sisi, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani formally signed the agreement backing the truce and permanent peace in Gaza.

On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Erdoğan stressed the importance of international efforts to help the Palestinians. “Every effort to ease the burden of the oppressed people of Gaza is valuable to us. It is neither anyone’s place nor right to belittle this by simply saying ‘they signed a ceasefire,’” he said.

The release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye’s role in fostering regional stability, saying: “The Turkish people have successfully passed the test of brotherhood and neighborliness. Our relations with Syria are strengthening. As stability takes root in Syria, everything will improve significantly.”

