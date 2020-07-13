Erdoğan, Putin discuss Libya, Syria over phone

  • July 13 2020 15:21:00

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Libya, Syria over phone

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Libya, Syria over phone

The Turkish and Russian presidents on July 13 spoke over the phone to discuss developments in war-weary Libya and Syria as well as other regional issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to maintain coordination for regional peace, security and stability.

The presidents also discussed steps to be taken to strengthen economic relations, and cooperation against COVID-19.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

The UN recognizes the Libyan government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority.

 

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

 

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul mayor supports Hagia Sophia conversion move ‘as long as it benefits Turkey’

    Istanbul mayor supports Hagia Sophia conversion move ‘as long as it benefits Turkey’

  2. Istanbul, Ankara still leading in severest virus cases

    Istanbul, Ankara still leading in severest virus cases

  3. What next after Hagia Sophia move?

    What next after Hagia Sophia move?

  4. Turkey stands with Azerbaijan amid clashes with Armenia: Minister

    Turkey stands with Azerbaijan amid clashes with Armenia: Minister

  5. Europe needs constructive strategies prioritizing win-win formulas for Turkey: Minister

    Europe needs constructive strategies prioritizing win-win formulas for Turkey: Minister
Recommended
Greek Cyprus preventing foreigners from crossing into North Cyprus: Official

Greek Cyprus preventing foreigners from crossing into North Cyprus: Official
Turkish actor can be jailed up to 13.5 years in prison for domestic violence

Turkish actor can be jailed up to 13.5 years in prison for domestic violence
Istanbul mayor supports Hagia Sophia conversion move ‘as long as it benefits Turkey’

Istanbul mayor supports Hagia Sophia conversion move ‘as long as it benefits Turkey’
Outbreak treats Turkish women harsher than men, study shows

Outbreak treats Turkish women harsher than men, study shows
Istanbul, Ankara still leading in severest virus cases

Istanbul, Ankara still leading in severest virus cases
Europe needs constructive strategies prioritizing win-win formulas for Turkey: Minister

Europe needs constructive strategies prioritizing win-win formulas for Turkey: Minister
WORLD Polands incumbent Duda wins presidential election

Poland's incumbent Duda wins presidential election

Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda has won the presidential election, results from over 99% of polling stations show, with remaining uncounted votes unlikely to sway the final outcome, the National Electoral Commission said on July 13.
ECONOMY Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May

Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May

The Turkish economy's total turnover saw a monthly increase of 12.5% in May, the nation's statistical institute reported on July 13.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes on July 12 prolonged the contract of their German center, Tibor Pleiss, for at least two years.