Erdoğan, Putin discuss Libya, Syria over phone

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish and Russian presidents on July 13 spoke over the phone to discuss developments in war-weary Libya and Syria as well as other regional issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to maintain coordination for regional peace, security and stability.

The presidents also discussed steps to be taken to strengthen economic relations, and cooperation against COVID-19.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

The UN recognizes the Libyan government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.