Erdoğan promises Armenian foundations’ chair new amendment for elections

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged a legal arrangement that will allow religious foundations belonging to minorities in Turkey to elect their boards of directors once the preparations are complete in his meeting with Armenian Foundations Union President Bedros Şirinoğlu, daily Milliyet reported on Jan. 26.

Erdogan stated that the preparations will be completed soon and that election can be held in minority foundations.

“Our honorable president told us that the studies on the subject were being carried out rapidly, that hopefully it will be completed soon and that election will be held in minority foundations,” Şirinoğlu told the daily.

The Union’s charter had been in existence since 1864 and was now useless, Şirinoğlu said, noting that Erdoğan wanted it to be adapted according to the current condition.

The heads of the foundations wanted to prepare a charter for their benefit, so the elections were prolonged, he stated.

“Mr. President gave instructions to the Culture Ministry and the General Directorate of Foundations and started the work,” Şirinoğlu said, adding they would be able to examine after the work completes.

“I guess this will be over in three to four months,” he added.

The General Directorate of Foundations suspended the election circular in 2013. The elections could not be held in minority foundations for about eight years due to the lack of legal regulation on elections.