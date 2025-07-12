Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared that Türkiye has turned a new page in its history, with the 47-year scourge of terrorism entering its final phase after the PKK's recent disarmament ceremony.

Speaking at his Justice and Development Party's (AKP) 32nd Consultation and Evaluation Meeting in Kızılcahamam on Saturday, Erdoğan said, "As of yesterday, the 47-year terror ordeal has begun to end. Türkiye has started leaving behind a page filled with tears. Today is a new day, a new chapter in history has opened. Today, the doors of the Türkiye Century have swung wide open."

PKK began laying down its weapons in a symbolic ceremony on July 11 in northern Iraq, the first concrete step toward a promised disarmament, as part of the government's "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

Erdoğan opened his speech with greetings to party members, lawmakers and supporters, extending condolences for recent losses, including his chief advisor Yiğit Bulut, who passed away after a severe illness, and 12 soldiers killed in a methane gas incident.

Erdoğan also marked the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, reaffirming Türkiye's support for Bosnia and Herzegovina, and expressed solidarity with Gaza amid its ongoing crisis.

Reflecting on terrorism's toll since the PKK's first attack in 1984, he acknowledged past state errors, like extrajudicial killings, village burnings and restrictions on Kurdish language, that fueled the conflict rather than resolving it.

"These mistakes cost us dearly, not just in lives, but in economic losses exceeding $2 trillion and damage to our unity," he said, noting how terrorism created a profiteering ecosystem that some exploited.

Erdoğan praised the terror-free Türkiye initiative, crediting steps like producing domestic weapons, purging FETÖ terrorists after the 2016 coup attempt and a careful process led by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

With the PKK now implementing its decision to disarm, he emphasized, "This is no bargaining process. We safeguard the Republic's honor and pride. Our patriotism and love for Türkiye are unquestionable, we act solely for the nation's good."

He warned against fearmongers seeking to undermine progress, asserting that as terror ends, so does its exploitation.

"Türkiye has won; our 86 million citizens—Turkish, Kurdish, Arab—have won," he declared, invoking historical unity to stress that division invites defeat.

A parliamentary commission, involving AKP, MHP and Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) representatives, will oversee the process, Erdoğan announced, adding that regional Kurds in Iraq and Syria share in the optimism.

Shifting focus to development, he said resources once tied to counter-terrorism will now fuel growth, stability and brotherhood.

"We'll monitor weapon surrenders meticulously," he assured, honoring martyrs and their families while thanking supporters, including the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government.

Erdoğan concluded by urging national celebration: "The terror wall is crumbling. Our eternal brotherhood endures."

The terror group announced in May that it would disband and renounce armed conflict. The move came after jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan urged his organization in February to convene a congress and formally disband.

The disarmament process comes amid a series of meetings facilitated by the DEM Party, which has reestablished contact with Öcalan through multiple visits to the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

DEM Party MPs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar met with Öcalan on July 6 and later held a closed-door meeting with Erdoğan on July 7.