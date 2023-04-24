Erdoğan pledges new tax exemptions for tradesmen

BURSA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on April 24 new economic facilities for tradesmen, including the exemption on special consumer tax for vehicles and tax for homemade sales made through online platforms ahead of the May 14 polls.

“Previously, we introduced tax exemption to some of our tradesmen. We also include those who sell their homemade products on the internet in the scope of tax exemption,” Erdoğan said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the SIRO Battery Development and Manufacturing Campus in the Gemlik district of northwestern Bursa province.

New tax exemption will include those who sell their homemade products through online platforms, and the exemption limit will increase from 320,000 to 700,000 Turkish Liras, he noted.



The tradesmen, who transport commercial goods by taxi, minibus, minibus, midibus, bus and truck, will not pay special consumption tax when renewing their vehicles, he added.

“We had exempted the income tax of our tradesmen, who were taxed in a simple way. We have made an arrangement that is unique in the world. Some 830,000 of our tradesmen benefit both from income tax and VAT exemption,” he said.

The government rearranged the terms of benefiting from the simple method and includes the market tradesmen in 13 metropolitan cities, which are out of the simple procedure, into this practice, Erdoğan stated.

The regulations will go into effect with the new parliament to be established after the elections, he added.

“Hopefully, this will be one of the first arrangements we will make when the new parliament becomes operational,” the president stated.

Erdoğan also reiterated their determination to bring inflation down to single digits permanently.

“We will ask the account for the excessive price increases that have nothing to do with production costs,” he said.

Türkiye cannot increase the income of people unless the country’s industry, agriculture, energy and infrastructure are developed, he said. “This is what we will achieve with the Century of Türkiye,” he added.

Recalling the gas reserves in the Black Sea, Erdoğan said his government would invest in the future of the country with the profit from these natural sources. “This gas, whose reserve value is calculated between $500 billion and $1 trillion, will be provided to our country,” he said.

The government will establish a family and youth bank aimed at financing the studies that will strengthen the family institution and will ensure that the housewives retire by meeting one-third of their premiums with this support, the president explained.

Elaborating on Togg, Türkiye’s locally produced car, and the battery production facility in Gemlik, Erdoğan said, “Togg is not just a car brand. At the same time, it is a technology move with its design and software. The battery is also the most important move of this breakthrough. These batteries are products used not only in Togg but also in many areas.”