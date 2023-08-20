Erdoğan, Orban to discuss strategic partnership in Budapest

BUDAPEST

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Aug. 20, focusing on enhancing their countries' strategic partnership and addressing critical regional issues, notably the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The leaders will convene in Budapest to deliberate on trade development, economic cooperation and cultural exchange between the two nations.

In an upcoming meeting, the Turkish president is scheduled to confer with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The discussions will revolve around the revival of a crucial deal concerning Ukrainian grain exports, an agreement previously facilitated by Türkiye and the United Nations in July 2022. The suspension of this agreement on July 17 by Russia, citing unfulfilled obligations, necessitates urgent negotiations.

During a recent phone conversation between Erdoğan and Putin, the Turkish leader highlighted the detrimental impact of the grain deal's suspension. Erdoğan vowed Türkiye would press ahead with "intensive efforts" and diplomacy to reestablish the agreement, lauding the deal as a "bridge for peace" and advocating for its restoration as a measure to maintain stability in the region.

Both leaders concurred on Putin's forthcoming visit to Türkiye, although no specific timetable was disclosed.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan's discussions in Hungary mark the commencement of a series of diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening trade ties. It will include a visit to India for the G-20 Summit on Sept. 9-10, where he is anticipated to engage in bilateral talks with counterparts.

The Turkish leader will subsequently travel to the United States to participate in the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations from Sept. 17 to 21. During his stay, Erdoğan is expected to confer with several world leaders.

On Sept. 15, Istanbul will play host to the World Turkish Business Council Meeting organized by Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), an event that will gather international business figures.

The Türkiye-Africa Economic and Business Forum's fourth edition, taking place on Oct. 12-13 in Istanbul, will be a platform for discussions about "integrating Africa into the global trade system and fostering mutually beneficial bilateral relations."

As the year draws to a close, the ministerial meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Organization's Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) will convene in Istanbul on Dec. 4-5 under Erdoğan's stewardship.

Lastly, a conference on investment and a Türkiye-U.S. Business Council program are slated for Dec. 17-20, with Erdoğan presiding over these events aimed at enhancing economic collaboration between the two nations.