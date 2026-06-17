Erdoğan meets new EU envoy as five ambassadors begin duties

Erdoğan meets new EU envoy as five ambassadors begin duties

ANKARA
Erdoğan meets new EU envoy as five ambassadors begin duties

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 17 accepted the credentials of five new ambassadors, including the European Union’s new representative to Türkiye, Aivo Orav.

Alongside Orav, Erdoğan received credentials from South Korea’s Sukjong Boo, Mongolia’s Ochir Lkhagvasuren, Kuwait’s Mohammad Marzouq Salman Al-Shabo and Malaysia’s Adlan Mohd Shaffieq.

Orav previously served as Estonia’s ambassador to Türkiye from 2008 to 2012. More recently, he led the EU Office in Kosovo and served as the bloc’s special representative starting in September 2024.

The EU Delegation in Türkiye works to manage what it describes as the “needs arising from intensive and multifaceted ties” linked to Ankara’s long-running bid to join the bloc.

In a separate decree published in the Official Gazette, Erdoğan reassigned 430 civil administrators across the Interior Ministry, including new appointments for deputy governors, district governors and senior officials in central and provincial agencies.

The reshuffle included appointments within the ministry’s General Directorate of Personnel, General Directorate of Provincial Administration, General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs and General Directorate of Information Technologies.

Several new deputy governors were named for Ankara, including Emir Osman Bulgurlu, Adem Öztürk, Gürkan Demirkale, Turgay Hakan Bilgin, Hüseyin Çam and Nur Sevinç Özbek Çakas.

The decree also named new district governors in several Istanbul districts. Uğur Bulut was appointed governor of Adalar, Eren Arslan of Ataşehir and Mehmet Akçay of Maltepe.

Hasan Yaman was appointed district governor of İzmir’s Bergama, while Vural Karagül was named district governor of Milas in Muğla.

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