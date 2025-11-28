Erdoğan marks progress in public trust for security forces

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 28 that his government’s more than two-decade rule has “eliminated the grounds for distrust” between the state and citizens.

“With the steps we've taken over the last 23 years, we've put an end to mistakes and rectified our mistakes. We've strengthened the bond between state and nation everywhere like never before,” Erdoğan said in his address to security personnel during a ceremony at Atatürk Airport.

The event marked the delivery of 7,080 police vehicles, 2,070 gendarmerie vehicles and 50 coast guard vehicles.

"Very grave mistakes were made in the fight against terrorism at one time. These mistakes led to the problem becoming even larger and more complex. Unfortunately, the bond between the state and its citizens was damaged. Our security forces, who tried to fulfill their duties in the best way possible, alongside our people, bore the brunt of this,” he said.

"Working hand in hand, we eliminated the grounds for distrust that had developed in the past. We did not allow the violation of the law and the stalling of democracy by hiding behind security.”

The president also criticized what he described as “certain groups that consider themselves above the law and citizens,” accusing them of misconduct but offering no specifics.

“I hope that the main opposition figures, in particular, will abandon this war of attrition, knowingly or unknowingly instrumentalizing them. I also expect you not to give credence to the delusions they espouse, whether they are just a few mindless and impudent, to cover up their own shortcomings,” he said.

“Our people's support for all our security units, from the military to the police, from the gendarmerie to the coast guard, has reached its highest level. We are determined to further strengthen this positive climate."

The president vowed continued backing for security forces. “I have no doubt that you will act with respect for humanity and humanity while fulfilling your duties,” he said.

“I want you to know that we are and will always be proud of you... All our security forces serve 86 million people in harmony and coordination, within the framework of the powers they derive from the constitution and laws.”

He also emphasized the importance of public support. “If the nation properly supports our security forces, great progress can be made with little effort... Tasks deemed impossible are easily accomplished, God willing,” he said. “Otherwise, no matter how much effort is expended, the desired results cannot be achieved.”

Erdoğan affirmed the government’s protection of security personnel. “We trust you… We want you to know that we will not tolerate you being targeted during this process, being subjected to unfounded allegations, or being attacked by those trying to cover up corruption cases,” he said.