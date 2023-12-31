Erdoğan marks new year, pledges ‘real breakthrough’ in 2024

Erdoğan marks new year, pledges ‘real breakthrough’ in 2024

ANKARA
Erdoğan marks new year, pledges ‘real breakthrough’ in 2024

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a new year's message released on Dec. 31, has expressed his optimism for a transformative year ahead, declaring that Türkiye is set to embark on its "real breakthrough" in 2024.

In a video message, Erdoğan extended his wishes for a prosperous new year to the nation and humanity at large, emphasizing the importance of "global unity around shared values and principles to achieve a more peaceful future for everyone."

"Tonight, we are completing the year 2023 and stepping into the year 2024. I wish that the new calendar year will be auspicious for our country, our nation and all humanity," Erdoğan said. "We maintain our hope for a better, more peaceful and more prosperous future for all of humanity."

As Türkiye celebrates the completion of its first century as a republic and steps into what Erdoğan termed the "Century of Türkiye," the country "reinforces our determination and zeal towards even greater goals," Erdoğan proclaimed.

Acknowledging the challenges on the path ahead, he remarked, "On this arduous path, we constantly encounter new tests, new troubles, and new obstacles – from the fight against terrorism to economic traps."

Erdoğan asserted that 2024 would mark the end of a troubled period for Türkiye, declaring, "The 2023 goals were the beginning. We are launching our real breakthrough with the Century of Türkiye in 2024."

Erdoğan suggested Türkiye's commitment not only to its own security and prosperity but also to "fostering a climate of peace" globally and in the region. Citing the war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the president asserted Türkiye's efforts to "bring about peace and strengthen relations with allies."

"We are trying to bring peace efforts in our region to a conclusion. We are improving our relations with our friends in every field. We are concerned with the problems of our brothers," Erdoğan stated.

In his nearly eight-minute message, Erdoğan positioned Türkiye as a supporter of endeavors that aim to create a better, fairer and more prosperous world, claiming that the country's actions appealing to humanity at large are "gaining increasing favor in hearts around the world."

New Year messages,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024

After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024

    After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024

  2. Israeli strikes leave 1.5 mln homeless in Gaza

    Israeli strikes leave 1.5 mln homeless in Gaza

  3. Şimşek: Inflation will decrease in 2024

    Şimşek: Inflation will decrease in 2024

  4. Erdoğan marks new year, pledges ‘real breakthrough’ in 2024

    Erdoğan marks new year, pledges ‘real breakthrough’ in 2024

  5. Opposition leaders demand clarity in ex-nationalist leader's murder probe

    Opposition leaders demand clarity in ex-nationalist leader's murder probe
Recommended
Şimşek: Inflation will decrease in 2024

Şimşek: Inflation will decrease in 2024
Opposition leaders demand clarity in ex-nationalist leaders murder probe

Opposition leaders demand clarity in ex-nationalist leader's murder probe
Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup
Moscow and Ankara to strengthen dialogue in new year, says Putin

Moscow and Ankara to strengthen dialogue in new year, says Putin
Chicken doner kebab most popular food in Türkiye

'Chicken doner kebab most popular food in Türkiye'
Food poisoning scare hits state dorm as over 100 hospitalized

Food poisoning scare hits state dorm as over 100 hospitalized
WORLD After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024

After war, bots and heat, world rings in 2024

Jubilant crowds bid farewell to the hottest year on record yesterday, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars in Gaza and Ukraine.
ECONOMY Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

Borusan Lojistik secures $33 million EBRD loan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of $33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik to finance the company’s capital expenditure, including measures to boost competitiveness.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.