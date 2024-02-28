We will not allow revival of Feb 28 mentality: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has commemorated the 27th anniversary of the 1997 military intervention plot, commonly known as the "post-modern coup."

"Our nation has never forgotten and will never forget the coup plotters and those who supported them on Feb. 28, who attacked its unity, solidarity, democracy and will," Erdoğan declared in a statement on X.

The Feb. 28 incident, commonly known as the "post-modern coup," saw months of turmoil as the military undertook a campaign against the coalition government led by late ex-prime minister Necmettin Erbakan's Welfare Party.

"We will not allow anyone to revive the dark mentality of Feb. 28 in our country again," the president added.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin also issued strong condemnations on the anniversary of the coup plot, branding it a "dark chapter" in the nation's history.

Tunç expressed his opposition to all coups, emphasizing the need to condemn and curse such actions. "All coups and coup attempt on the 27th anniversary of the Feb. 28 post-modern coup, a black stain on the history of our democracy," the minister declared in a statement shared on social media.

Tekin echoed Tunç's sentiments, characterizing the events of Feb. 28, 1997, as an attempt to stifle progress. Tekin highlighted the damage inflicted by the actions of those involved in the coup and stated in a social media post, "All the atrocities and anti-democratic practices carried out on Feb. 28 were the product of efforts to extinguish the light of our country's future as well as the shackles on the future of the children of this saintly nation."

The Welfare Party was subsequently banned in 1998 following a ruling by the country's top court. İsmail Hakkı Karadayı, then chief of general staff, has been identified as the primary suspect in the indictment related to the events of that period.

AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik also issued a message condemning the attempt against the nation in front of history. "All kinds of coups and postmodern coups are the greatest evil done to this country," he wrote. "True patriotism is to protect the Republic, democracy, legitimate politics, the will of the nation and the law."

In conclusion, he said, "Every attempt against the will of the nation is enmity against the nation. Sovereignty unconditionally belongs to the nation."