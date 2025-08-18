Erdoğan joins Turkish app Next Sosyal with first post

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made his first post on Türkiye’s social media app Next Sosyal on Aug. 18.

In his first post, Erdoğan quoted the line "A flower bloomed among concrete walls" from an Erdem Bayazıt poem. "Are you ready?"

The president's post also included the hashtag "We're starting," along with emojis of the Turkish flag, the Earth and a rocket.

The app provides users with updates on technology, lifestyle and current events. It also features an AI model developed by the T3 Foundation in collaboration with Turkish defense firm Baykar.

The platform has surpassed 1 million users, Baykar head Selçuk Bayraktar announced on his account on Aug. 16.

He said a giveaway will be held for posts made on the platform using the hashtag #NSosyalBenim until Aug. 22, where participants can win various prizes.

The app, launched July 23, allows users to share text, photos, videos and polls while offering chronological, ad-free, censorship-free and algorithm-free content. It also supports multilingual interaction and quick responses.

