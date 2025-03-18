Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has paid tribute to Türkiye's fallen soldiers and veterans during a State Medal of Honor Ceremony at Çankaya Mansion in the capital Ankara, marking the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign.

In his address, Erdoğan underscored the historical significance of the battle, stating, "Çanakkale cannot be understood without understanding Türkiye. Those who fail to grasp the spirit of Çanakkale cannot comprehend the Turkish nation. The courage and faith displayed there define our national identity."

Erdoğan expressed gratitude to the families of fallen soldiers and veterans, calling the medals awarded "symbols of our state's deep appreciation." He emphasized the sacrifices made for the nation, saying, "Our martyrs' memory will continue to safeguard our independence and future, just as they have for the past thousand years."

He highlighted the role of national unity in preserving Türkiye’s sovereignty. "If our flag flies proudly and our call to prayer resounds across the land, it is due to the sacrifice of our martyrs and the courage of our veterans. As a nation, we have stood tall for a millennium, and we will continue to live with our heads held high."

Reflecting on the historic battle, Erdoğan noted that the Allied forces underestimated Turkish resilience. "They believed they could simply march through Çanakkale, but despite having the most powerful armies and long-range weaponry, they failed. Miscalculations were corrected at Çanakkale, and their ambitions were crushed."

He described the battle as a defining moment in Turkish history. "Çanakkale is an epic that tells the world who we are as a nation. Our martyrs from all corners of our heartland rest side by side, proving that no force can divide us with bloodshed or tears. We will uphold our unity, follow in their footsteps, and build the 'Century of Türkiye' together."

Erdoğan concluded with a call for national solidarity in the face of adversity. "We will not waver in the face of challenges, nor will we bow to threats. With hands joined, hearts united, and shoulders aligned, we will shape the future of our nation."

