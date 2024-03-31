Erdoğan holds phone talks with world leaders during elections

Erdoğan holds phone talks with world leaders during elections

ANKARA
Erdoğan holds phone talks with world leaders during elections

In the midst of local election tallies, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has engaged in diplomatic exchanges via telephone with several global leaders, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Uzbekistan leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to a statement released by the Communications Directorate, Erdoğan's discussion with Raisi focused on the bilateral relations between the nations. Additionally, they addressed Israel's recent actions in Palestinian territories and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Erdoğan emphasized the urgency of implementing the U.N. Security Council's ceasefire decision in Gaza and stressed the importance of "unity between Hamas and Fatah" to achieve this. Furthermore, he underscored the necessity of collaborative efforts to prevent Israel from exacerbating tensions in the area.

Following this conversation, Erdoğan conferred with Rutte, where they delved into the bilateral relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands. Notably, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's expectations regarding Rutte's candidacy for the NATO secretary-general position.

He urged NATO members to make substantial commitments to effectively combat terrorism and other challenges, taking into consideration the concerns of non-EU allies.

The final call of the day was with Mirziyoyev, during which they discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, alongside various global and regional issues. Erdoğan extended his gratitude to Mirziyoyev for his congratulations on Türkiye's local elections.

Additionally, Erdoğan conveyed appreciation to Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov for the well wishes regarding the local elections.

Diplomacy, Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections

Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections

    Erdoğan: Our democracy is winner of elections

  2. Erdoğan holds phone talks with world leaders during elections

    Erdoğan holds phone talks with world leaders during elections

  3. CHP leader says local polls promise 'new politics'

    CHP leader says local polls promise 'new politics'

  4. Türkiye elects mayors for 5-year mandate

    Türkiye elects mayors for 5-year mandate

  5. Voters in earthquake-hit areas cast ballots in containers

    Voters in earthquake-hit areas cast ballots in containers
Recommended
US delegation meets with Turkish defense, intel chief

US delegation meets with Turkish defense, intel chief
Incidents in Belgium prove PKK’s threat in Europe: Foreign Ministry

Incidents in Belgium prove PKK’s threat in Europe: Foreign Ministry
Erdoğan criticizes global inaction amid rising tensions

Erdoğan criticizes global inaction amid rising tensions
Moscow attackers not radicalized in Türkiye: Security sources

Moscow attackers not radicalized in Türkiye: Security sources
Türkiye welcomes UNs Gaza ceasefire resolution

Türkiye welcomes UN's Gaza ceasefire resolution
Ankara proposes Moscow joint action against terror

Ankara proposes Moscow joint action against terror
WORLD Workers set to remove first piece of collapsed US bridge

Workers set to remove first piece of collapsed US bridge

The complex process of clearing the tangled wreckage of the Baltimore bridge that collapsed spectacularly this week was set to begin Saturday with removal of a first section, officials said.
ECONOMY Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

Banking sector’s profits rise in January-February

The combined net income of Turkish banks increased by 14 percent in the first two months of 2024 from a year ago to 74.7 billion Turkish Liras, data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿