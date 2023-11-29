Erdoğan holds phone call with UN chief

ANKARA

Before the United Nations Security Council meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan engaged in a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Erdoğan and Guterres engaged in a dialogue regarding the potential actions that the international community can undertake in response to Israel's unlawful attacks.

The discussions also encompassed potential resolutions to the ongoing humanitarian crisis and initiatives aimed at fostering durable peace in the region.

During the conversation, Erdoğan emphasized that Israel is persistently disregarding international law, the laws of war, and humanitarian law in plain view of the international community. He asserted that Israel should be held accountable for the crimes it has committed under international law.

Erdoğan also expressed his condolences to Guterres for the deaths of over 100 United Nations employees in the Israeli attacks on Gaza. He suggested that Guterres' personal visit to the Rafah border crossing would be beneficial in bringing international attention to this matter.