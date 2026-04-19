Erdoğan holds flurry of talks with leaders at Antalya forum

ANTALYA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stepped up an intense round of bilateral diplomacy at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, holding a series of high-level meetings as global leaders convened to address regional crises and geopolitical tensions.

The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held from April 17 to 19 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, gathered presidents, premiers, ministers and policymakers from more than 150 countries under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

Diplomatic contacts on April 18 saw Erdoğan hosting a working breakfast with members of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s presidency — Zeljka Cvijanovic, Denis Becirovic and Zeljko Komsic — focusing on regional stability in the Balkans and the importance of sustained political dialogue.

In addition to the bilateral meetings highlighted in Turkish media coverage, Erdoğan’s schedule included a wide array of sideline engagements reported by international outlets, reinforcing what officials described as “intensive diplomacy traffic” throughout the forum. The talks ranged from security concerns to economic cooperation and conflict resolution, reflecting the broad agenda of the gathering.

On the opening day, April 17, Erdoğan conducted back-to-back bilateral meetings with several leaders, underscoring Türkiye’s efforts to position itself at the center of diplomatic engagement.

Among the most notable talks was his meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, where discussions focused on the situation in Syria, bilateral relations and broader regional developments. Erdoğan reiterated Ankara’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity and long-term reconstruction, while emphasizing the need for stability in the region.

Erdoğan also met counterparts from Pakistan and Georgia the same day, with talks touching on regional connectivity, economic cooperation and the fragile ceasefire dynamics involving Iran. The meetings reflected Ankara’s broader push to maintain dialogue across multiple fronts amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

The forum itself has emerged as a key venue for informal diplomacy, offering leaders an opportunity to hold both public discussions and closed-door meetings. Panels and roundtables throughout the event addressed pressing global challenges, including regional conflicts, energy security and shifting alliances.

Erdoğan’s packed schedule of meetings signaled Türkiye’s intent to play a larger mediating role in regional and global crises.