Türkiye in contact with Russia for extending grain deal

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will engage in talks with his counterparts to extend a vital agreement between Ukraine and Russia, allowing Ukrainian grain to access global markets through the Turkish straits, expressing confidence that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will support the continuation of the agreement.

During a press conference at Istanbul Airport prior to his visit to the Gulf on July 17, Erdoğan emphasized the intensified diplomatic efforts and the upcoming discussions upon his return. The president mentioned the opportunity to address the matter with Putin when they meet in August or "maybe earlier through a phone call."

Erdoğan's statement follows an announcement from the Kremlin that the grain deal had "de facto ended" shortly before its expiration. However, Moscow expressed its willingness to resume the landmark agreement if certain conditions were met.

The agreement, which was brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye, was officially set to expire late on July 17. Moscow had been issuing threats to withdraw from the deal, citing inadequate implementation of its terms.

"The grain deal has ceased. As soon as the Russian part [of the agreement] is fulfilled, the Russian side will immediately return to the grain deal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on July 17.

Putin has consistently warned about withdrawing from the agreement, arguing that certain aspects allowing the export of Russian food and fertilizers had not been honored.

Erdoğan's Gulf tour is set to commence with his arrival in Jeddah, where he will meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He is scheduled to travel to Doha on July 18 for discussions with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Erdoğan added, "Our agenda is joint investment and commercial activities. Our bilateral trade volume with the Gulf countries has increased from $1.6 billion to approximately $22 billion in the last 20 years. After Jeddah, we will visit our strategic partner, friendly and brotherly Qatar. Our relations with Qatar are excellent at all levels."

The president's final stop will be the United Arab Emirates, where he is expected to meet with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on July 19.

"Our goal is to strengthen relations with the countries of the region. Our primary agenda will be the commercial activities we will carry out with these countries in the coming period," said Erdoğan, emphasizing the need for close consultation and cooperation between Türkiye and the Gulf countries to "address the crises in the Islamic world."

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek previously held talks with top officials and their counterparts in the UAE and Qatar in preparation for Erdoğan's trip.

Last week, Şimşek and Hafize Gaye Erkan, the newly appointed governor of Türkiye's central bank, also traveled to Saudi Arabia to engage with officials and investors, further enhancing diplomatic and economic ties.