Erdoğan: Gaza’s starving children will get justice

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday condemned Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza, vowing that those responsible for the humanitarian catastrophe will be held accountable under international law and in the eyes of history.

"Those responsible for the starving, emaciated innocent children in Gaza will definitely be held to account, both before the law and history," Erdoğan said during a joint press conference with Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko in Ankara.

He stressed that Türkiye would not abandon its efforts to end the suffering in Gaza: "Our struggle will continue until the genocide in Gaza ends and those who condemn innocent children to hunger and death are brought to justice."

Erdoğan also praised Senegal’s stance on the crisis, calling its solidarity with the Palestinian people “an example for many nations.”

“Regardless of what the main opposition party says, we will resolutely continue to strengthen our ties of friendship and brotherhood with the peoples of Africa,” he added.

