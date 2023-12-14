Erdoğan extends greetings for Hanukkah

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has extended Hanukkah greetings to the Jewish community in Türkiye.

"The understanding of tolerance is one of the most valuable legacies of our deep-rooted history and civilization," Erdoğan said in a message shared by his office on Dec. 13, suggesting that the freedom for all citizens to practice their beliefs "will be safeguarded by our state."

The president defined Jewish citizens as an inseparable part of Turkish society.

According to the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR), Türkiye is home to around 14,300 Jews. The majority of them are of Sephardic origin with deep historical ties to Anatolia and Turkish Jewry.

Hanukkah, Hebrew for “to dedicate,” is an eight-day-long Jewish holiday commemorating the military victory of the ancient Israelites, during which they succeeded in rededicating the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

The historical context of Hanukkah revolves around the Maccabees, a small group of Jews who triumphed in their struggle to practice their faith freely. In a miraculous turn of events, an oil lamp lit to mark their victory burned for eight days when the oil was only enough to burn for one day.

During the festival, Jews engage in various traditions, including the exchange of gifts, preparation and consumption of special foods, and singing of songs accompanied by games.