Erdoğan discusses ICJ case on Israel with S African leader

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has spoken over the phone with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the ongoing prosecution of Israel at the International Court of Justice over its massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

According to the Communications Directorate, the two leaders discussed the Israeli attacks against Palestine, regional and global matters and bilateral ties.

Erdoğan has expressed his satisfaction with South Africa’s move to file a criminal complaint against Israel at the ICJ over the charges of genocide against the civilians in Gaza. The two leaders evaluated the prosecution process as Erdoğan vowed that Türkiye will exert all the necessary efforts so that Israel is sentenced with the heaviest punishment in line with international law and human rights.

Israel has killed more than 20,000 civilians in Gaza and West Bank in its war with Hamas since Oct. 7 last year. Despite calls for a ceasefire from the international community, the Israeli government says it will continue its military operation until Gaza is cleared of Hamas.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal countries against the Israeli massacres, calling on the world to take action for the resolution of the problem through diplomatic means.