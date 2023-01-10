Erdoğan condemns violence against Brazil's Lula

ANKARA

Türkiye condemns the violence against Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 9.

"I would like to express our sadness and concern over the recent incident in Brazil. We condemn the violence against Lula, who legitimately assumed the presidency in the elections held in Brazil," Erdoğan said after a cabinet meeting.

Previously, Türkiye condemned acts of violence against the government led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the congress and the Constitutional Court in Brazil.

“It is important to respect the results of elections and the democratic processes that reflect the will of the people in the country,” said a written statement by the Foreign ministry.

“We express our solidarity with the Government of President Lula da Silva and the Brazilian people in the face of these acts of violence,” said the statement.