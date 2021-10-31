Erdoğan, Biden to meet today in Rome

WASHINGTON/ROME

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart will meet on Oct. 31 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, a senior U.S. official said.

The NATO allies had been expected to hold a bilateral at the U.N. summit climate in Glasgow next week, but a senior U.S. administration official briefed reporters on Oct. 30 that it would take place Sunday morning.

Both leaders will also attend the world leaders' summit at the start of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, on Monday.

Erdoğan last met Biden during a NATO summit in Brussels in June.

Erdoğan on Oct. 30 met with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Rome summit.

Erdoğan met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the La Nuvola Convention Center, which host the 2021 summit in Italy, the first in-person summit since the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official statement by the office of the Italian prime minister described the Erdoğan-Draghi meeting as "constructive."

"Constructive exchange of views on EU-Turkey relations, the Afghan crisis and stability in the Mediterranean, with particular attention to the developments in the intra-Libyan political process," it said.

The 35-minute closed-door meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, as well as Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik.

The Turkish president also received Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The two officials held a 30-minute closed-door meeting.

Separately, Erdoğan met with EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen for a 30-minute talk. The closed-door meeting was also attended by Çavuşoğlu.

"Good exchange with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We took stock of ongoing work on a range of issues, from the pandemic to economic recovery, the situation in Afghanistan and beyond," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Later, the Turkish president held a 30-minute closed-door meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

The meeting was also accompanied by Çavuşoğlu, Elvan, and Altun.

Meanwhile, Altun said on Twitter that Erdoğan had "constructive meetings" with world leaders on the first day of the summit, and reiterated Turkey's commitment to working with other nations to tackle global problems due to the ongoing pandemic.

He noted that during the meeting with von der Leyen, Widodo, Draghi, and Rutte, Erdoğan conveyed Turkey's readiness to do its "fair share" to address the pandemic's consequences.