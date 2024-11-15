Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli have met behind closed doors at the presidential complex in Ankara.

The meeting on Nov. 14 marked their first official dialogue since their gathering at Bahçeli’s residence last year.

According to private broadcaster CNN TÜRK, the two leaders addressed Türkiye's domestic political landscape and its approach to the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon. No formal statement was issued regarding the specifics of their discussions.

The discussion followed Bahçeli's contentious remarks about jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

In a parliamentary address on Oct. 21, Bahçeli said Öcalan could attend a parliamentary session of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party to "declare the end of terrorism."

"If he shows this resilience and determination, the legal regulation on the use of the right to hope and the way for him to benefit from it should be opened to the fullest," he said.

He referenced a provision that permits prisoners serving aggravated life sentences to seek sentence reviews after a set period.

Erdoğan later described the proposal as a historic opportunity, with calls on the Kurdish people and political actors to put distance between them and PKK.

“My dear Kurdish brother... We want you to protect your faith, your Islam, your call to prayer, your homeland and brotherhood. Come and let’s build the Century of Türkiye together,” Erdoğan said in his address to his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmakers on Oct. 30.

"This republic belongs to Kurds as much as it belongs to Turks... Take the hand extended to you sincerely."

Thanking Bahçeli for his 'courageous and wise' proposal, Erdoğan stated that those who interpret his words correctly recognize the historic window of opportunity.

Meanwhile, presidential adviser Mehmet Uçum dismissed the likelihood of Öcalan addressing parliament, stating that such an event was "legally impossible" under current conditions.

He also denied speculation that Bahçeli’s comments were made without Erdoğan's knowledge.

"There is a high level of harmony between President Erdoğan and Mr. Bahçeli on state policies," Uçum told private broadcaster Ekol TV on Nov. 14.

“It is completely provocative to think that there is a discord between the president, who has the title of head of state, and Mr. Bahçeli, the very strong leader of the People's Alliance."

Erdoğan and Bahçeli are partners in the ruling alliance.

Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum
