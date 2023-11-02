Erdoğan visits Astana for Turkic states summit

ASTANA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has departed for the Kazakh capital Astana to attend the 10th summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

According to a statement from Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, the two-day summit held under the theme "Turk Time" aims to facilitate discussions on enhancing cooperation within the organization.

Leaders from Turkic states will exchange views on current global and regional issues during the event. The summit will also witness the transfer of leadership from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan.

Erdoğan is scheduled to address the session on Nov. 3. Additionally, the president is set to engage in bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

The OTS comprises member countries, including Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, while Hungary, Turkish Cyprus and Turkmenistan are observer states to the organization.