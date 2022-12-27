Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 26 announced the discovery of an additional 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea.

Erdoğan said: “Our Fatih drilling vessel has discovered 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves 3023 meters below the sea level at Çaycuma 1 block. We expect this number to be revised upward with the new exploratory wells we will open. Our new discovery will pave the way for similar discoveries in other geological fields adjacent to the region,” following a cabinet meeting. 

“As you know, we have determined as one of our fundamental goals to use our domestic resources more in order to decrease our foreign dependency in energy. We have advanced step by step towards our goal with such critical projects as the huge investments we made in domestic and renewable resources, the development of our national distribution networks and international cooperation,” President Erdoğan said.

