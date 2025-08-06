Erdoğan: Anatolia is an 'open-air museum'

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underscored the importance of safeguarding Anatolia’s cultural and historical legacy, describing the region as "an open-air museum."

"The lands of Anatolia have hosted many states. Beliefs and cultures are intertwined, and the collective memory of humanity has been shaped in Anatolia,” Erdoğan said o Aug. 6 during an archaeology event in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan emphasized his government’s commitment to "shaping the future by understanding the past."

“Anatolia is an open-air museum. The history of Göbeklitepe in our Şanlıurfa province dates back 7,500 years before the Egyptian pyramids," he said. "Hopefully, we will continue to be in these lands until the apocalypse."

He said the administration is investing significant effort to preserve Türkiye’s cultural and historical treasures.

“We make history in archaeology. Unique contributions are being made to human history. Türkiye ranks first in world archaeology in both surface and underwater exploration,” he said.

“Anatolia's ancient past is being revealed with every project, from cave excavations to classical-era cities."

The president said the number of excavation directorates across the country has surpassed 250 and that excavation periods have expanded from 90 days to year-round activity.

Erdoğan also pointed to restoration work on iconic structures such as the Galata Tower and the Maiden’s Tower.

“Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci [train stations] will be the next address for change. [Istanbul's] Anatolian Side will have a significant cultural and artistic center,” he said. “History will come to life again as transportation continues at Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci.”

He also reiterated efforts to recover smuggled artifacts, stating his administration is “working diligently to return historical artifacts smuggled out of Türkiye.”

 

