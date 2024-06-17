Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

ANKARA
Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling Peoples Alliance

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed his dedication to his Justice and Development Party's (AKP) ruling alliance following back-to-back meetings with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel.

"We, as the People's Alliance, will never compromise our stance," Erdoğan told a group of reporters on June 15 aboard his return flight from the G7 summit in Italy.

Erdoğan's remarks came when journalists inquired about recent remarks by ruling alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

Bahçeli had earlier issued a composed statement after Erdoğan's meetings with Özel, criticizing the "new equation among political parties with many unknowns based on the search for normalization and softening."

Erdoğan, in response, praised Bahçeli's approach. "Mr. Devlet's statement was delivered with statesmanship, closing any room for debate. I think it is very good that he closed the issue in this way," he said.

Meanwhile, the president criticized Özel's post-meeting remarks, where the CHP leader expressed discontent over the government's proposal for a new constitution.

"They couldn't stomach our return visit," Erdoğan stated. "If the leader of CHP had been able to stomach our return visit, he would not need to make such a statement."

Özel, on his part, dismissed Erdoğan's criticism. "We don't take these statements seriously," he said. "He is probably saying this to his alliance partner again. The partners of the People's Alliance are communicating through us."

Meanwhile, Erdoğan held bilateral discussions with several figures at the G7 summit, including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Pope Francis and EU Council leader Charles Michel.

Erdoğan also engaged with leaders from Algeria, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

In a social media post following the summit, Erdoğan expressed hopes for global cooperation.

"I trust that the G7 leaders summit in Italy will benefit humanity. We urge a fairer, more inclusive approach from G7 countries in resolving global and regional challenges," he wrote.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

    22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

  2. Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

    Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

  3. Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  4. Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

    Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

  5. Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

    Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Recommended
22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report
Erdoğan calls for an end to political tension in Türkiye

Erdoğan calls for an end to political tension in Türkiye
Turkish vacationers face fast visa hurdle for Rhodes

Turkish vacationers face fast visa hurdle for Rhodes
Inhabitants of Princes’ Islands protest new minibuses

Inhabitants of Princes’ Islands protest new minibuses
Thousands of butchers injured during Eid sacrifice tradition

Thousands of butchers injured during Eid sacrifice tradition
WORLD Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

An Israeli intelligence brief prepared weeks before Hamas's Oct. 7 attack had warned military officials of the Palestinian group's preparations for an assault, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿