Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reaffirmed his dedication to his Justice and Development Party's (AKP) ruling alliance following back-to-back meetings with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel.

"We, as the People's Alliance, will never compromise our stance," Erdoğan told a group of reporters on June 15 aboard his return flight from the G7 summit in Italy.

Erdoğan's remarks came when journalists inquired about recent remarks by ruling alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

Bahçeli had earlier issued a composed statement after Erdoğan's meetings with Özel, criticizing the "new equation among political parties with many unknowns based on the search for normalization and softening."

Erdoğan, in response, praised Bahçeli's approach. "Mr. Devlet's statement was delivered with statesmanship, closing any room for debate. I think it is very good that he closed the issue in this way," he said.

Meanwhile, the president criticized Özel's post-meeting remarks, where the CHP leader expressed discontent over the government's proposal for a new constitution.

"They couldn't stomach our return visit," Erdoğan stated. "If the leader of CHP had been able to stomach our return visit, he would not need to make such a statement."

Özel, on his part, dismissed Erdoğan's criticism. "We don't take these statements seriously," he said. "He is probably saying this to his alliance partner again. The partners of the People's Alliance are communicating through us."

Meanwhile, Erdoğan held bilateral discussions with several figures at the G7 summit, including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Pope Francis and EU Council leader Charles Michel.

Erdoğan also engaged with leaders from Algeria, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

In a social media post following the summit, Erdoğan expressed hopes for global cooperation.

"I trust that the G7 leaders summit in Italy will benefit humanity. We urge a fairer, more inclusive approach from G7 countries in resolving global and regional challenges," he wrote.