Epigraphs shed light on quakes in ancient city

  • September 25 2021 07:00:00

Epigraphs shed light on quakes in ancient city

DENİZLİ
Epigraphs shed light on quakes in ancient city

Ongoing excavations in Turkey’s southwest have revealed details on earthquakes from an ancient period.

Excavations and restoration efforts that began in 2012 in the ancient city of Tripolis in the southwestern province of Denizli’s Buldan district revealed skeletal remains as well as the effects of earthquakes on structures at the site.

In the examinations conducted on the ruins of the ancient city, which was home to many civilizations, the skeletal remains are thought to belong to those who may have died due to earthquakes at the time.

The most striking fact learned from this work is that the buildings in the ancient city, whose history dates back to 5,500 BC, were repeatedly destroyed by earthquakes and repaired, said Bahadır Duman, head of the excavation team.

Duman also noted that life in the site area continued on despite the earthquakes.

“During the excavations, we determined that in the rooms of some houses, animals and people were left under the debris during the earthquake,” he added.

Furthermore, Duman said the inscriptions and ruins indicate that the city was exposed to several major earthquakes.

“From the inscriptions and ruins, we think that the city was exposed to four major earthquakes. An inscription dating back to the 4th century AD states that large public buildings were damaged in the earthquake that took place in the city,” he added.

Duman also said that at least 11 people died from those earthquakes, including some children and young adults.

Denizli , archeology,

WORLD Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools
MOST POPULAR

  1. British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

    British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

  2. As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

    As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

  3. Heavy downpour badly disrupts traffic in Istanbul

    Heavy downpour badly disrupts traffic in Istanbul

  4. Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

    Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

  5. Turkey slams US before Erdoğan, Putin meet on Syria

    Turkey slams US before Erdoğan, Putin meet on Syria
Recommended
Turkey set to open another consulate in Serbia

Turkey set to open another consulate in Serbia
Turkish Nobel laureate attends Teknofest in Istanbul

Turkish Nobel laureate attends Teknofest in Istanbul
Top Turkish official meets with Russian, French diplomats in New York

Top Turkish official meets with Russian, French diplomats in New York

Turkey will continue to do its share in tackling climate crisis: Erdoğan

Turkey will continue to do its share in tackling climate crisis: Erdoğan

Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis

Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis
Row sparked over battery electric vehicles on Istanbul islands

Row sparked over battery electric vehicles on Istanbul islands
WORLD Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Catholic bishops in Canada apologized on Sept. 24 “unequivocally” to Indigenous peoples for the suffering endured in residential schools, just as Pope Francis prepares to meet with Indigenous leaders at the Vatican later this fall.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

The Turkish manufacturing industry’s capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in September, marking the fourth straight monthly rise, fresh data showed on Sept. 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football club Kayserispors Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Turkish football club Kayserispor's Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Barcelona purchased Emre Demir from Turkey's Yukatel Kayserispor for €2 million ($2.34 million) plus bonuses, the Catalan club said in a statement on Sept. 23. 