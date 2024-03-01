EPİAŞ and EXX sign deal on Turkish ETS

EPİAŞ and EXX sign deal on Turkish ETS

ISTANBUL
EPİAŞ and EXX sign deal on Turkish ETS

The Turkish energy exchange Enerji Piyasaları İşletme A.Ş. (EPİAŞ) and the European Energy Exchange (EEX) have signed a memorandum of understanding to underline their joint commitment to developing the Emissions Trading System (ETS) in Türkiye.

EPİAŞ is establishing a carbon market, and they are committed to developing and operating a well-functioning ETS that will collaborate with European energy markets, said Taha Meli Arvas, CEO of the company.

“I believe that our new journey with EEX will greatly contribute to our joint goal of establishing an effective and efficient ETS in Türkiye, compatible with EU practices,” he added.

For his part, EEX chief executive Peter Reitz said that they look forward to working with EPİAŞ in creating a robust ETS in Türkiye by providing our expertise in carbon markets.

“National ETS is essential to create a global carbon price, and hence, an important market-based tool to drive decarbonization.”

EEX offers tools and technology to build robust carbon markets worldwide that align with financial markets and global decarbonization goals.

It has conducted primary auctions since 2010 and currently operates the service on behalf of 25 EU member states, three EEA EFTA states, as well as the Innovation Fund, the Modernization Fund and the Recovery and Resilience Facility for REPowerEU.

EEX publishes the world’s first Global Carbon Index, comprising selected compliance carbon markets from Asia Pacific, North America and the EU.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

Putin warns West of nuclear war risk
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

    Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

  2. Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center

    Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center

  3. Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released

    Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released

  4. Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya

    Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya

  5. Ailing Eiffel Tower dragged into power play 

    Ailing Eiffel Tower dragged into power play 
Recommended
Japan factory output tumbles in further gloom

Japan factory output tumbles in further gloom
Şimşek meets with Yellen

Şimşek meets with Yellen
Turkish economy grew 4.5 percent last year

Turkish economy grew 4.5 percent last year
Natural gas imports down nearly 8 pct last year

Natural gas imports down nearly 8 pct last year
Airlines had their safest year on record in 2023: IATA

Airlines had their safest year on record in 2023: IATA
EBRD invests in fintech company Dgpays

EBRD invests in fintech company Dgpays
WORLD Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

President Vladimir Putin warned on Feb. 29 of a "real" risk of nuclear war if the West escalates the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Japan factory output tumbles in further gloom

Japan factory output tumbles in further gloom

Japan's industrial output last month slumped the most since the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed yesterday, adding to the gloom for the world's number four economy after going into recession in late 2023.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿