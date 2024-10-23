Environment Agency begins sea cleanup in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Environment Agency (TÜÇA), affiliated with the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, has begun sea cleaning efforts in Istanbul’s coastal areas to tackle marine pollution.

TÜÇA teams departed from the pier near the Turkish Chamber of Shipping in Istanbul’s Karaköy district in the early hours of Oct. 23, setting off toward the Bosphorus with the sea cleaning vessel “Octopus-7.” This specialized vessel scanned and cleared the coastline, collecting various forms of waste before returning to the pier for disposal.

Later in the day, teams shifted their focus to the Maltepe district, where they launched cleaning activities from the Küçükyalı Fisheries Cooperative pier using the sea surface cleaning boat “Temiz Tuzla.”

During the operation, the boat’s front apparatus helped gather plastic bags, bottles and drums, which were subsequently stored for appropriate disposal.

TÜÇA’s efforts extended to Tuzla district, where teams used the electric-powered, remote-controlled vehicle “Lautus” to remove waste from the shipyards and coastline. “Lautus,” which can operate for up to six hours continuously and features solar panels, collected about 100 liters of waste from the area.

These cleaning operations are part of TÜÇA's larger effort to reduce pollution across Türkiye’s coastlines, particularly in Istanbul.