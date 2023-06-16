Environment activists smear paint on Monet work

Environment activists smear paint on Monet work

STOCKHOLM
Environment activists smear paint on Monet work

Two women were detained in Stockholm after they threw “some kind of paint” at a painting by French artist Claude Monet and then glued themselves to the frame, Sweden’s National Museum said Wednesday.

The painting, “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny,” was on display as part of an exhibition at the museum. Spokesperson Hanna Tottmar said artwork was encased in glass and “is now being examined by the museum’s conservators to see if any damage has occurred.”

The exhibit, titled “The Garden,” was closed but expected to reopen to visitors on Thursday. ”We naturally distance ourselves from actions where art or cultural heritage risks being damaged ... regardless of the purpose,” Per Hedström, the museum’s acting director, said.

Before they were apprehended, the activists smeared red paint on the painting, according to a video of Wednesday’s incident.

“The situation is urgent. As a nurse, I refuse to watch. The pandemic was nothing compared to the climate collapse. It’s about life or death,” one of the women, identified in a news release as Emma Johanna Fritzdotter, shouted.

“People won’t just die from heat stroke. New diseases will spread, and we cannot even imagine the extent of this,” she said.

Helen Wahlgren, the spokesperson for the Restore Wetlands activist group, said the purpose of the museum action was to pressure the Swedish government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We need to do everything possible to draw attention to this climate catastrophe and our demands to restore the wetlands” that store large amounts of carbon,” Wahlgren said.

“The Artist’s Garden at Giverny,” which Monet painted in 1900, is the latest artwork in a museum to be targeted by climate activists to draw attention to global warming.

The British group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery in October.

Just Stop Oil activists also glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

Environment activists,

TÜRKIYE Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

    Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

  2. Historic Boston church to host first play

    Historic Boston church to host first play

  3. Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

    Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

  4. Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

    Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

  5. Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

    Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction
Recommended
Historic Boston church to host first play

Historic Boston church to host first play
Nine more women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault

Nine more women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault
US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit
AI, Africa and climate crisis star at Art Basel fair

AI, Africa and climate crisis star at Art Basel fair
Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026

‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026
WORLD Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

ECONOMY Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

The central government budget posted a surplus of 118.9 billion Turkish Liras ($5 billion) in May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Turkish national football team travels to Latvia on June 16, hoping to put its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track.