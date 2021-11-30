Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court

  • November 30 2021 07:00:00

Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court

ANKARA
Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court

Enver Altaylı, a former official of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), had exchanged emails with CIA agents, showed a detailed ruling of a court that handed him a lengthy prison sentence for political and military espionage earlier this month.

The 136-pages thick detailed court ruling included documents retrieved from his computer, such as the email exchanges between Altaylı and CIA agents.

According to the court records, in those exchanges, Altaylı disclosed state secrets.

In one of those emails sent after the failed coup attempt in 2016, Altaylı claimed that he was collecting information through his own intelligence sources on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In the email, Altaylı said he wanted to warn “his friends” regarding what he described as a shift in Turkey foreign policy direction, claiming that Erdoğan was steering Turkey toward the Shanghai Alliance.

Among the seized documents were Altaylı’s pictures with CIA agents Ruzi Nazar and Duane Clarridge, who were once stationed in Turkey.

Earlier this month, the court in Ankara sentenced Altaylı to a total of 23 years in prison for “political and military espionage” and membership in a terrorist organization.

He was detained and arrested in 2017 as part of an investigation into the FETÖ, which was responsible for the failed coup attempt.

The 16th High Penal Court announced the verdict on Nov. 8 in the case, which began in January 2020.

Accordingly, Altaylı was given 13 years in prison for political and military espionage and another 10 years for membership in an armed terrorist organization.

Another suspect in the case, former MİT official Mehmet Barıner, also received more than 20 years of prison sentences for the same crimes.

MIT,

WORLD Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company
MOST POPULAR

  1. Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

    Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

  2. Historic caves on way to become tourism hub

    Historic caves on way to become tourism hub

  3. Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

    Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

  4. Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

    Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

  5. Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

    Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy
Recommended
Magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolts Aegean coast

Magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolts Aegean coast
Turkey’s Jew community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope

Turkey’s Jew community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope
Turkey’s groundwater sources shrinking, report says

Turkey’s groundwater sources shrinking, report says
Some 2,000 killed in road accidents in 10 months

Some 2,000 killed in road accidents in 10 months
Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan
Pandemic situation appears to be stable in Turkey, says health minister

Pandemic situation appears to be stable in Turkey, says health minister
WORLD Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Nov. 29 he was leaving the company, after steering the social network during the tumult of Donald Trump’s presidency and surviving an activist investor’s ouster bid in 2020.

ECONOMY Economic confidence skids in November

Economic confidence skids in November

Turkey’s economic confidence index posted a decline for the second month in a row this month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Mustafa Cengiz, the former chair of the Turkish football team Galatasaray, has died at the age of 71, according to a statement by the sports club.