Entrepreneurs unveil ‘Turcoai,’ first homemade AI project

ISTANBUL

Turkish entrepreneurs have unveiled “Turcoai,” the first indigenous artificial intelligence robot that is expected to revolutionize various sectors from business to health care.

Described as an artificial intelligence robot that facilitates people’s lives with technological support in their daily lives, “Turcoai” has a series of significant abilities such as understanding the emotional algorithms of Turkish society, the use of the Turkish language, and providing experiences through written and visual content.

Muhammed Yıldız, the founder of TurcoAI.com, stated that the project’s foundation was laid in the U.S. in 2022 and has since undergone extensive development and refinement.

Inspired by the renowned and popular artificial intelligence model, GPT-4, the team built the infrastructure of Turcoai, Yıldız said.

“We contemplated how we could integrate artificial intelligence technology into people’s daily lives, notably focusing on some of the challenges of everyday life. Our goal was to create this platform to facilitate people’s lives and meet their daily needs quickly and effectively,” Yıldız explained.

“The AI robot’s mission was to make artificial intelligence technology a public service for humanity.”

The AI robot offers significant convenience to companies and consumers alike, particularly in areas such as education, health care, law, entertainment and finance.

With ambitions to lead the artificial intelligence technology sector in Türkiye, the project aims to serve millions of content creators and consumers in over 40 languages, he said.

“In the long run, we aim to establish a center for artificial intelligence technology in Türkiye and surrounding regions, leading the way in this field,” Yıldız noted.