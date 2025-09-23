Energy Minister holds high-level meetings in New York

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met with leading figures from the energy and finance sectors during his visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a statement from the ministry, the Turkish delegation headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is combining participation in the General Assembly with a series of bilateral and sectoral meetings.

Bayraktar, accompanying the president, has been engaging in discussions focused on energy and mining.

As part of the Türkiye Investment Conference, Bayraktar joined a roundtable meeting chaired by Erdoğan, bringing together Turkish and American business leaders.

In talks with Anna Bjerde, the World Bank’s Managing Director for Operations, Bayraktar discussed Türkiye’s energy transition and related investment needs.

“We explored cooperation opportunities in renewable energy, electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, nuclear, natural gas and critical minerals,” he said.

Bayraktar also met senior executives from energy company Hartree, following the signing of an LNG supply agreement in Milan earlier this month. “We reviewed our existing cooperation and discussed new long-term opportunities that will contribute to Türkiye’s energy supply security,” he noted.

Two weeks ago, during the Gastech 2025 event in Italy, BOTAŞ and Hartree signed a medium-term LNG deal for 600 million cubic meters.

In a separate meeting with Chevron Eurasia President Derek Magness, Bayraktar discussed potential collaborations in LNG trade and hydrocarbon exploration and production, both in Türkiye and in other regions.

