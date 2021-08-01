Energy import bill up 131 pct in June 2021

  • August 01 2021 10:24:00

Energy import bill up 131 pct in June 2021

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Energy import bill up 131 pct in June 2021

Turkey's energy import bill increased by 131 percent to $3.63 billion in June this year compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on July 30.

The overall energy import bill soared last month due to an increase in the country's industrial production.

The data shows that Turkey's overall import bill, including energy and other items, totaled $22.62 billion in June, with energy accounting for 16% of the overall import figures.

The country's crude oil imports showed a 73 percent increase compared to June 2020.

Turkey imported approximately 2.85 million tons of crude oil last month, up from 1.60 million tons in June 2020.

ECONOMY Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control

    Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control

  2. Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

    Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

  3. Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six

    Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six

  4. World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

    World leaders offer condolences to Turkey over wildfires

  5. Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarters for first time in Olympics

    Turkish women's volleyball team reach quarters for first time in Olympics
Recommended
Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia
Turkeys Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

Turkey's Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%
Turkeys foreign trade gap at $2.85 bln in June, exports soar

Turkey's foreign trade gap at $2.85 bln in June, exports soar
Turkey’s passenger car exports hit $5 billion in first half

Turkey’s passenger car exports hit $5 billion in first half
Central Bank hikes inflation forecasts for 2021-22

Central Bank hikes inflation forecasts for 2021-22

Cash is still king for Turks

Cash is still king for Turks
WORLD China, Australia ramp up COVID curbs as Delta variant spreads

China, Australia ramp up COVID curbs as Delta variant spreads

China and Australia ramped up COVID-19 curbs on July 31 as Delta variant cases surged and tens of thousands rallied in France against restrictions designed to stop the pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

Turkey wants to improve trade ties with Russia in a balanced manner and based on a win-win approach, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş has said.

SPORTS Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Bekos new head coach

Djordjevic becomes Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach

Aleksandar Djordjevic was announced as Fenerbahçe Beko's new head coach on July 31.