Endangered gazelles find Libyan 'safe haven'

Endangered gazelles find Libyan 'safe haven'

FARWA ISLAND
Endangered gazelles find Libyan safe haven

Cocooned in white bags and nestled in the arms of volunteers, eight young rhim gazelles, an endangered species native to North Africa, have been transferred to an uninhabited Libyan island.

Environmentalist hope their new home on Farwa island, near Tunisia, will be a haven for the vulnerable animal.

Also known as Gazella leptoceros, or simply rhim, the slender-horned gazelle lives in desert areas in Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Egypt. But its population has declined significantly as it is a prized target for hunters.

According to an International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) assessment in 2016, there were only between 300 to 600 mature rhims in the North African wild.

Environmentalists "wanted to relocate the wild animals in Farwa," a 13-kilometer-long sandbar, as part of the gazelles' conservation efforts, Mohamed al-Rabti, one of the volunteers, told AFP.

A first group of rhims was released a few weeks ago, "followed by eight individuals, including one male and seven females" on July 18, Rabti added.

As soon as they were released, the young gazelles took off frolicking before promptly disappearing behind the island's wild bushes.

The animal with long slender horns is small, nimble, and well adapted to desert life with a pale coat that enables better survival by blending into sandy landscapes.

The coloring is less effective against hunters, which for a while have been the gazelles' major predator. Equipped with binoculars, automatic rifles and powerful four-wheel drive vehicles, some go after the animals merely as a hobby.

Others hunt them for a price going as high as 5,000 Libyan dinars ($1,000) per carcass.

Gazella leptoceros has been classified in the IUCN's "Red List of Threatened Species" since 2016.

Farwa, though not their natural habitat, seems to have suited the first group of gazelles released on the island, Youssef Gandouz, an environmental activist, told AFP.

They have been "monitored with binoculars and drones and are doing very well," said Gandouz.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

    Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

  2. Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

    Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

  3. Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

    Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

  4. Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

    Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

  5. Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

    Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack
Recommended
Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86
Eras Tour items on display at Londons V&A

Eras Tour items on display at London's V&A
Anatolian Seljuk coins shed light on centuries-old history

Anatolian Seljuk coins shed light on centuries-old history
Nevşehir Cultural Road Festival starts in August

Nevşehir Cultural Road Festival starts in August
Olympics show golden age of metal music

Olympics show golden age of metal music
Ancient secrets unearthed in vast Turkish cave city

Ancient secrets unearthed in vast Turkish cave city
Prosecutor opposes Rust armorers request for release

Prosecutor opposes 'Rust' armorer's request for release
WORLD Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompted heightened global concern.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

The Turkish team of Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan lost to Serbia in the 10m air pistol mixed team final on July 30 but won the country's first shooting medal in Olympic history.
﻿