End to US government shutdown in sight as stopgap bill advances to House

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber after the Senate passed legislation to reopen the government on Nov. 10, 2025 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

The longest-ever U.S. government shutdown moved forward Monday toward an eventual resolution, after several Democratic senators broke ranks to join Republicans in a 60-40 vote passing a compromise deal — sparking intra-party backlash.

Since October 1, the first day of the shutdown, more than a million federal workers have been unpaid, while government benefits and services have been increasingly disrupted.

Severe impacts on air traffic have begun to mount in recent days, with more than 1,000 flights canceled daily, raising the political pressure to end the stalemate.

"We'll be opening up our country very quickly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding: "the deal is very good."

After the vote, Senate Republican Leader John Thune wrote on X that he was glad to support the "clear path to ending this unnecessary shutdown in a responsible way that quickly pays federal workers and reopens the federal government."

Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who voted to support the Republican measure, posted to X Monday night about his decision.

"Feed everyone. Pay our military, government workers, and Capitol Police. End the chaos in airports. Country over party," Fetterman said.

With the stopgap funding bill passed through the Senate, the legislation moves to the House of Representatives for a vote, which like the Senate is controlled by Republicans.

The chamber is expected to reconvene as early as Wednesday, as Tuesday is a national holiday.

"It appears to us this morning that our long national nightmare is finally coming to an end, and we're grateful for that," House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Monday.

"At least some Democrats now finally appear ready to do what Republicans and President Trump and millions of hardworking American people have been asking them to do for weeks."

The House — which Johnson has kept out of session throughout the standoff — would be called back this week, he said.

Obamacare

At the heart of the Senate standoff was Democrats' demand to extend health insurance subsidies expiring at the end of the year. Republicans insisted any negotiation occur after the government is re-opened.

Millions of Americans who have purchased health insurance through the "Obamacare" program would see their costs double if the subsidies are not extended.

Sunday's breakthrough agreement would re-open the government through January, with some programs funded for the full fiscal year, and reverse some of the Trump administration's firings of federal workers.

The bill notably would restore funding for the SNAP food aid program, which helps more than 42 million lower-income Americans pay for groceries.

While the Senate's Republican leadership has agreed to hold an eventual vote on health care, it does not ensure the insurance subsidies will be extended.

"After 40 days of uncertainty, I'm profoundly glad to be able to announce that nutrition programs, our veterans, and other critical priorities will have their full-year funding," Senate Majority Leader John Thune said late Sunday.

Divided Democrats

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, one of eight Democratic caucus members who backed the measure, said the Senate "took a big step forward towards protecting the health care of tens of millions of Americans."

She said the agreement would grant Democrats, despite being in the minority, the power to call a vote on health care legislation.

However, with the extension of the subsidies not guaranteed, the move has angered party members who preferred to keep holding out.

"Pathetic," California Governor Gavin Newsom posted on X in reaction to the announced agreement.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer voted no, saying he could "not in good faith" support a measure "that fails to address the health care crisis."

"This fight will and must continue," he vowed.

Some lawmakers criticized Schumer himself for failing to keep the Democrats united.

"Tonight is another example of why we need new leadership," Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton said Sunday.