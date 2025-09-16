Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

ISTANBUL
Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.

The squad, which lost 88-83 to the reigning world champions in Riga on Sunday, was greeted by enthusiastic crowds despite the heartbreak of missing out on gold after 24 years.

Head coach Ergin Ataman, visibly emotional with teary eyes as he had been post-game, addressed the gathering: "We thank the Turkish nation for embracing us with increasing support throughout the championship."

"These young players represented the Turkish flag with great passion until the last second. We're proud of the silver medal, but personally, I'm deeply saddened. I dreamed of bringing the championship to the Turkish people. We lost it on the final shot, but we've reignited love for basketball among the youth. Thank you to these kids. We wanted it badly, we believed—the 12 Dev Adam spirit is back. We know we're champions in hearts, and one day, we'll be the real ones too."

Team captain Cedi Osman expressed gratitude to fans: "We felt your support over these 21 days. We wished to return with gold. We gave our all and hope we've made you proud."

Star player Alperen Şengün added: "We wanted it so much, believed in it, but it didn't happen. We bonded as a family throughout the tournament. We promise we'll be back here. The 12 Dev Adam spirit has returned. We have many years ahead—one day, we'll bring that cup home."

Ataman, honored as the tournament's Best Coach, led Türkiye to their first podium since 2001, with Şengün earning All-Star Five recognition.

Shane Larkin bids farewell to Turkish national team

Anadolu Efes star Shane Larkin, a key figure in Türkiye's national basketball team for seven years, announced his retirement from international duty on Monday with a heartfelt social media message following the squad's silver medal.

The 32-year-old guard, who helped Türkiye reach the final where they fell 88-83 to Germany, shared his decision amid the emotional aftermath of the tournament.

In his post, Larkin reflected: "Seven years ago, when I signed to play in Turkey, I had no expectations. At that time, this was just another place where I could continue the game I love. And now, seven years later, it truly feels like my second home," Larkin said.

"The way you accepted and supported me means more than I can express in words. Even though we didn't reach the ultimate goal of the gold medal, the love and support we felt throughout the country feels like a greater reward than the medal itself. To my teammates (my brothers), the technical staff, management, coaches, and everyone who played a role in this journey, I am grateful to you,"he added.

"Wearing the national team jersey and playing with the Turkish flag on my chest was an honor and a privilege. I will always and forever be one with you. I love you from the depths of my heart. Thank you, Türkiye!"

 

 

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
