EM capital inflows to rise to a decade-high: Fitch

EM capital inflows to rise to a decade-high: Fitch

LONDON
EM capital inflows to rise to a decade-high: Fitch

Higher growth in emerging markets (EM), including Türkiye, relative to developed markets and the prospect of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year are expected to push emerging-market net capital flows to a decade high in 2024, Fitch Ratings has said in its latest Economics Dashboard.

Fitch has analyzed trends in net private capital flows to the largest emerging markets, focusing on the nine emerging-market countries (EM9) covered in Fitch’s “Global Economic Outlook” (GEO).

In 2007, EM9 net flows reached $408 billion (5 percent of GDP) but then collapsed during the global financial crisis, the rating company noted.

“In the subsequent recovery, net flows rose to a still-strong $200 billion-300 billion [2 -3 percent of GDP] in 2010-2013 but have been subdued since 2015, averaging around $100 billion [1 percent of GDP].”

Fitch predicts that emerging-market capital flows will recover strongly in 2024 to 2.2 percent of GDP.

Its aggregate measure of net capital flows to emerging markets - which excludes China - consists of four categories of flows: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), portfolio equity, portfolio debt and bank flows.

Türkiye recorded $642 million worth of FDI inflow through equity capital flow, $256 million through the sale of real estate to foreign nationals, and $410 million through debt instruments in November 2023, the International Investors’ Association (YASED) said in a report last month, based on the figures from the balance of payments data.

The FDI inflows for the first eleven months of 2023 amounted to $9.2 billion, marking a 27 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

market push,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

    Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

  2. UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

    UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

  3. 'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

    'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

  4. 40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

    40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

  5. Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election

    Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election
Recommended
Mileis economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Milei's economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Americans saddled with credit card debt as prices remain high

Americans saddled with credit card debt as prices remain high
Gaza boycotts hurt McDonalds sales

Gaza boycotts hurt McDonald's sales
Eyes will be on new Central Bank chief, inflation report

Eyes will be on new Central Bank chief, inflation report
Over 60 Turkish firms attend defense fair in Riyadh

Over 60 Turkish firms attend defense fair in Riyadh
FAST request-to-pay overlay service launched

FAST request-to-pay overlay service launched
WORLD Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday to push for a ceasefire as the Gaza war enters its fifth month.
ECONOMY Mileis economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Milei's economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Argentine President Javier Milei was dealt a major setback in parliament Tuesday when his deeply controversial deregulatory reform package was prevented from advancing and sent back for a rewrite, legislators said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿