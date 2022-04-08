Elvis to appear at Cannes Film Festival

  • April 08 2022 07:00:00

Elvis to appear at Cannes Film Festival

PARIS
Elvis to appear at Cannes Film Festival

The new Elvis Presley biopic by Australian director Baz Luhrmann will get its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the organizers have confirmed.

Tom Hanks, who plays the rock’n’roll legend’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, will be among the stars attending the premiere, which comes ahead of the worldwide release of “Elvis” between June 22 and 24.

Relative unknown Austin Butler has the lead role in the latest spectacle from Luhrmann.

The Australian writer-director is the only person to open the Cannes Film Festival twice with “Moulin Rouge!” in 2001 and “Gatsby” in 2013.

“Elvis” could not open the festival this year due to a new rule about opening night films being released worldwide on the same day.

It joins Tom Cruise blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” in the line-up for this year’s festival, which is being held on May 17-28.

The full line-up is due to be unveiled later this month.

Luhrmann’s breakout moment was also at Cannes, when his debut feature “Strictly Ballroom” caused a sensation in the Un Certain Regard section of the festival in 1992.

TURKEY Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks

Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

    Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

  3. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

  4. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  5. Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines

    Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines
Recommended
Night-time illumination proposed in Antalya

Night-time illumination proposed in Antalya
Italy takes to battlements to save its dying hamlets

Italy takes to battlements to save its dying hamlets
Iranian director Farhadi faces legal action over alleged plagiarism

Iranian director Farhadi faces legal action over alleged plagiarism
Finland seizes Russian-bound art worth 42mn euros

Finland seizes Russian-bound art worth 42mn euros
Maradona’s 1986 World Cup ‘hand of God’ jersey to be auctioned

Maradona’s 1986 World Cup ‘hand of God’ jersey to be auctioned
Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out
WORLD Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market.

ECONOMY Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung Electronics expects operating profits for the first quarter to rise 50.3 percent, the South Korean tech giant said in a statement yesterday, despite global supply chain woes.
SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.