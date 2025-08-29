Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables

Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables

ISTANBUL
Türkiye set new records in electricity generation in July, both on a daily and monthly basis, with the majority of the output powered by domestic and renewable energy sources, according to Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

A statement from the Energy Ministry highlighted that Türkiye successfully met rising electricity demand across instantaneous, hourly, daily and monthly intervals.

Total electricity generation during the month reached 36.7 billion kilowatt-hours, marking the highest monthly output ever recorded.

Daily generation also peaked in July, with a record set on July 29 when electricity production hit 1.25 million megawatt-hours.

“On July 29, our daily production reached 1.25 million megawatt-hours. Our monthly output climbed to 36.7 billion kilowatt-hours, the highest level of all time,” Bayraktar said.

During this period, 60 percent of the peak electricity demand was met through domestic and renewable sources, according to the minister.

“We will continue to meet our nation’s energy needs using local and national resources while maintaining energy supply security,” he added.

