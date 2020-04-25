Electricity demand in Turkey ‘alarmingly’ low: Association

  • April 25 2020 07:06:00

Electricity demand in Turkey ‘alarmingly’ low: Association

ISTANBUL
Electricity demand in Turkey ‘alarmingly’ low: Association

Electricity generation at natural gas plants has decreased dramatically due to decline in demand, Electricity Producers Association head Cem Aşık said on April 23.

“We expect a decrease of 20 percent in demand this month. The decrease in demand will be 17 percent in May and 4 percent in June, according to our estimates,” he said.

Turkey has been applying strict measures to lower social mobility to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic since mid-March, including lockdowns in major cities at the weekends.

“Natural gas plants have been affected at the most in this period. These plants are alarming. Their capacity utilization rate shrank to 7 percent in April. This rate is 10 percent lower than the levels in the same period last year,” said Aşık.

Although most of the automotive factories will resume production in the upcoming days, the spot price of electricity is expected to dive 40 percent in April and 15 percent overall this year, according to Aşık.

The highest electricity rate for one-megawatt hour in the spot market on Jan. 21 was 345 liras ($58.3). The arithmetical and weighted average price of electricity for the day-ahead was calculated as 326 liras ($55.1), while one dollar was traded for 5.91 liras.

On April 24, the highest electricity spot price was 326 liras ($46.7), whereas and the average price was 203 liras ($29), according to Turkey’s Energy Exchange Istanbul.

Thermal plants receive 5.8 mln tons of coal

A total of 5.82 million tons of coal was delivered to the thermal power plants (TPP) across Turkey in February, including 3.95 million tons of lignite and 1.87 million tons of hard coal, according to official data released on April 24.

The total amount was 7.22 million tons in February 2019.

More than 58 percent of hard coal was delivered to thermal power plants and nearly 18 percent to coking plants, according to the solid fuels data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

On the other hand, 85 percent of lignite was delivered to thermal power plants and 10 percent to industry excluding iron and steel factories.

The highest coverage ratio of production to deliveries was in lignite by 109.5 percent. This ratio was 83.9 percent for coke derived from hard coal and 3.2 percent for hard coal in the January-February period.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,600 with 104,912 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,600 with 104,912 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Operators to offer free internet on mobiles during Ramadan

Operators to offer free internet on mobiles during Ramadan
Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus
Turkeys industrial goods exports to China start to revive

Turkey's industrial goods exports to China start to revive
Turkish firms to form virtual trade missions

Turkish firms to form virtual trade missions
Turkey’s Tüpraş revises expectations on falling demand, prices

Turkey’s Tüpraş revises expectations on falling demand, prices
Turkish firm to build field hospitals abroad

Turkish firm to build field hospitals abroad
WORLD Trump again describes 1915 events as Meds Yeghern

Trump again describes 1915 events as 'Meds Yeghern'

US President Donald Trump issued an annual commemoration of the 1915 events on April 24, again using the Armenian term “Meds Yeghern" to describe the tragedy.

ECONOMY Electricity demand in Turkey ‘alarmingly’ low: Association

Electricity demand in Turkey ‘alarmingly’ low: Association

Electricity generation at natural gas plants has decreased dramatically due to decline in demand, Electricity Producers Association head Cem Aşık said on April 23.
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 