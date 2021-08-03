Electricity consumption up 5.95 pct in July

  • August 03 2021 14:32:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's electricity consumption increased by 5.95 percent in July compared to the same month last year, recording 30.24 billion kilowatt-hours, according to data of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

The highest daily electricity consumption in Turkey last month was recorded on July 30 with 1.09 billion kilowatt-hours, and the lowest was on July 20 with 753 million kilowatt-hours.

Electricity consumption increased by 5.95 percent to 30.24 billion kilowatt-hours in July compared to the same month last year, and production also grew by 7.28 percent to 30.58 billion kilowatt-hours.

During this period, 16.4 percent of electricity production was provided by hydroelectric power plants, 35.6 percent by natural gas power plants, and 13.3 percent by domestic coal power plants. Wind energy produced 9.9 percent, and imported coal power plants generated 15.7 percent, while the remaining share of production was obtained from geothermal, solar, fuel-oil and biomass sources.

Turkey's electricity imports, on the other hand, decreased by 32.93 percent in July compared to July last year, from 172.03 million kilowatt-hours to 115.36 million kilowatt-hours.

Electricity exports in July this year increased by 230 percent to 459 million kilowatt-hours relative to 139 million kilowatt-hours in July last year.

